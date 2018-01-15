  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Raleigh woman competes on 'The Bachelor'

Jenna Cooper moved to Raleigh for new experiences and now she's appearing on The Bachelor.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh woman is appearing on "The Bachelor" this season.

Jenna Cooper, 28, moved to Raleigh a year ago from Indiana for a new experience She visited the area often as her brother lives in Chapel Hill.

"I was like, people are open-minded here; they're going places. There are so many opportunities, fantastic food, so, I just made it happen," Cooper said.

"I started my social media marketing business and came. So far, I'm finding success. I love it here! I love the people!" Cooper explained.

Cooper is a social media manager and is building her personal brand in fitness. She says her appearance on the show has given her business great exposure.

While she can't reveal the outcome of the show, Cooper says going to the casting call in Atlanta started an exciting roller coaster and she's loved every minute.

"I would do it again - 100 percent," Cooper explained. "I think I would do some things differently, but I would do it again. It makes me excited for the future," she said.

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC11.
