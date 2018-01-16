  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

V Foundation announces routes for Victory Ride to Cure Cancer

2018 routes for the V Foundation's Victory Ride to Cure Cancer (Credit: The V Foundation)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
CARY (WTVD) --
On Tuesday, the V Foundation for Cancer Research announced the routes for the inaugural Victory Ride to Cure Cancer.

In 2018, the V Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and officials said they're thrilled to be back in the Triangle for the ride on May 19.

Each route begins at the heart of NC State University's Centennial Campus, heading west through the campus toward Umstead State Park.

Foundation officials said depending on milages, routes continue through Research Triangle Park, Chapel Hill, Durham, Falls Lake State Recreation Area, and neighborhoods along the northern and eastern edges of Raleigh.

2018 routes for the V Foundation's Victory Ride to Cure Cancer



It all ends with a post-ride celebration including food, drinks, and music.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"We're thrilled to unveil the Victory Ride routes," said Evan Morris, Director of Community Events for the V Foundation. "Our riders will explore the best of central North Carolina while experiencing varied terrains and scenery. This is an exciting way to raise money for the country's finest research."

ABC11 is a proud partner of the event.

"Our ABC11 Together initiative is all about good deeds, community needs, and how we all can help," said ABC11 President Caroline Welch. "This ride combines all three of those elements - allowing our community to come together to help fight a disease that has affected so many lives and families."

Riders will have a fundraising minimum based on their chosen ride distance:

Family Ride - $250

30 miles - $500

60 miles - $750

100 miles - $1,000

There is also a virtual ride option available.

More information about the routes and about rider registration can be found on the foundation's website.

The Victory Ride benefits Duke Cancer Institute, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as breakthrough cancer research nationwide.

The ride joins the V Foundation's signature events, which raise millions of dollars every year and are vital to cancer research funding.

So far, the V Foundation has awarded more than $200 million in cancer research grants.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfundraisercancer carecommunityabc11 togetherCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos