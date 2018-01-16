  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Olympian Simone Biles reveals sexual abuse by Team USA doctor

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Following accusations of sexual abuse by gymnasts McKayla Marone, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles came forward Monday with her accusation.

Biles released a statement on Twitter saying that she too was one of the many survivors that were sexually abused by Nassar.



Biles' former teammate Raisman tweeted her support.



In February 2017, Nassar was charged in Michigan with 22 counts of criminal sexual conduct from his time working at Michigan State University. Five of those counts relate to victims who were under 13 years old, prosecutors said.

Nassar is also facing similar charges in Eaton County, which is home to an elite gymnastics club and is awaiting sentencing on federal child pornography charges, according to the AP.

