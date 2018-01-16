  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man charged after shooting prompts lockdown at Wilson hospital

Keyshane M. Sanders (Wilson Police Department)

WILSON, NC (WTVD) --
A Wilson man is in custody in connection with the shooting of a woman that prompted a lockdown at Wilson Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson police officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the medical center at 1705 S. Tarboro St.

A woman told officers that she was "assaulted with a firearm" by an unknown man while parked in a parking lot across from Wilson Medical Center.

The victim ran to the hospital for assistance and the suspect fled on foot. The woman was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment. She is described as stable.

A lockdown was ordered for all businesses and schools in the area while police searched for the suspect.

Thanks to additional information from the victim and witnesses, police were able to make an arrest.

The suspect, Keyshane M. Sanders, 28, of the 700 block of Viola Street, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree force sex offense.

Sanders is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.
