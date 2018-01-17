  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Why hasn't the snow started falling everywhere yet?

EMBED </>More Videos

Big Weather explains why snow hasn't started falling yet in some counties (WTVD)

As precipitation slowly moved east Wednesday morning, some of you were probably wondering, "Where is the snow?"

Precipitation started moving into western counties just after 2:30 a.m.



Snow hit most of Raleigh just before 9:30 a.m., moving towards Fayetteville and Goldsboro as late as noon.

For most areas, the precipitation started as a rain/snow mix, eventually changing over to snow.

"That's great," you're probably thinking, still questioning why it took forever to see that white, fluffy stuff.

Well, Big Weather said most precipitation forming Wednesday morning wasn't falling to the ground.

He said the atmosphere was still rather warm - mid-30s - and as the precipitation fell through it, the rain would cool the atmosphere, which would help that precipitation turn into snow; however, he said pinpointing a time when that will happen was difficult.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweathersnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Check the latest school closings and delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video