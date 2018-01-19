  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Tow truck driver killed in Durham crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver hauling an SUV on North Miami Boulevard lost control of his truck at Robinhood Road in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A tow truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in east Durham on North Miami Boulevard near Robinhood Road.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. when a rollback wrecker driven by Danny Ray Mangum, 57, of Durham ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Mangum had a Ford Explorer on the back of the wrecker at the time, and the rear chain securing the Explorer broke free and the Explorer crashed into the cab of the wrecker truck. Durham Police said.

Mangum was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was free of ice and snow when the accident happened, according to investigators.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that a medical issue may have caused the crash.

The wrecker truck was owned by American Eagle Towing of Durham.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
durham county newstraffic fatalitiescrashtow truckDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video