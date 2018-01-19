  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
There's no business like snow business: Durham shops feel the pinch

In downtown Durham, businesses are surely feeling the lost profits from the snow.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
As the skies cleared from a messy two days of winter weather, small businesses in the area were feeling the effects of the "closed" sign.

At Rise Biscuits Donuts, which operates 10 stores throughout the Triangle, Friday returned to regular hours. Thursday, though, forty percent of the businesses were closed.

"It's missed, that's for sure, but the safety of everyone is more important," said Brian Willas, operations manager for Rise.

Up the street from Rise's downtown Durham location, Main Street Pharmacy echoed the same statement.

Thomas Luthy, the pharmacy manager, said they chose to close on Wednesday, with limited operating hours on Thursday.

"We were averaging about a customer an hour yesterday," he said. "Granted we weren't open all day, but it was 11 to 5:30, but, yeah, getting around down here was not easy."

The overall impact of the slushy streets and icy roads won't be fully felt for the businesses until the end of the month when it comes to the bottom line.

"It's definitely slowed to where you'll see it at the end of the month," Luthy said.
