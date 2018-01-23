  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cafe and tea house opens in downtown Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Tama Cafe is now open on Fayetteville St. in downtown Raleigh. This is the second Triangle location to open in the last few months, the second Tama Cafe is in Chapel Hill the first location is in Wilmington.



The Raleigh location sells 35 loose teas, brewing items, and tea-infused candles. They also serve acai bowls, breakfast and lunch sandwiches including many vegan and vegetarian options. All sandwiches are under eight dollars.

"It's not very expensive, but, it's still pretty hearty," explained Tama Cafe General Manager Lawrence Perkins. "We use a lot of local ingredients. Our milk is from Maple View Farm in Hillsborough. Our bread is from Durham Ninth Street, and our espresso drinks are made from coffee roasted in Durham from Counter Culture," Perkins said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionraleigh newsNow OpenDowntown Raleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos