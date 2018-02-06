  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man charged with DWI after deadly I-40 crash in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, in connection with a deadly crash on I-40 in Raleigh on January 18, police said. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A man is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, in connection with a deadly crash on I-40 in Raleigh on January 18, police said.

READ MORE: 2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on I-40 W near Wade Avenue in Raleigh

Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel, 27, was released from Wake Med Sunday and transported to the Wake County Jail.

Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel



According to police, he and three other people were traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-40 near Wade Avenue and struck a pick-up truck head-on.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Ambrocio-Chilel and another person were transported to WakeMed's Trauma Center.

The driver of the of the pickup truck walked away with only scratches, police said.

Ambrocio-Chilel has been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of driving while impaired.

On February 6, authorities also added a reckless driving charge.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
dwii40crasharrestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video