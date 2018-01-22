  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
BUZZWORTHY

Florida cop receives text asking for weed, trolls sender

A person accidentally texted a Florida cop asking for marijuana and immediately regretted it (Credit: Gainesville police/Facebook via Storyful)

Gainesville, Florida (WTVD) --
A texting fail is reminding a lot of people why it's important to double check a number before sending a message.

A Florida police department is poking fun at the person who accidentally texted a cop asking for marijuana.

On Saturday, the Gainesville Police Department posted about the incident where an officer received a text saying, "Hey do you have bud I might need some."

Clearly shocked that someone was asking them for drugs, the cop sent back a picture of their badge and said, "I think you have the wrong number. Drugs are no good for you."

Immediately embarrassed, the sender responded, "oh my god. I'm so sorry."

The department posted screenshots from the bizarre incident saying, "PSA: If you're looking to score drugs....please double check the number before you text. Also, drugs are bad, mmmkay?"


So far, the post has been shared more than 1,600 times.

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
marijuanatextingfloridabuzzworthyFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
What Mercury retrograde really means
Happy Day of Happiness!
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
More buzzworthy
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos