Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats. Cheers for #Foles! Jeers for #Poles! It's a long way down, baby. Celebrate responsibly! pic.twitter.com/mES5MpPTY4 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 22, 2018

Despite the police department's preemptive plan, an application of Crisco was not enough to keep Eagles fans from climbing light poles to celebrate Sunday's big win over the Minnesota Vikings, landing them in Super Bowl LII.Video captured one fan climbing a pole in Center City.Before the NFC Championship Game, Philadelphia Police Department employees armed with a tub of the shortening applied it to metal poles in the city.The workers applying the grease were jokingly calling themselves the "Crisco Cops."Philly police had a little fun with the whole thing.They tweeted, "Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of saturated fats. Cheer for Foles! Jeers for poles!"The Eagles will take on the Patriots for Super Bowl LII on February 4.