PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Crisco poles did not stop Eagles fans from climbing after NFC Championship Game

Fans still climb poles despite Crisco. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Despite the police department's preemptive plan, an application of Crisco was not enough to keep Eagles fans from climbing light poles to celebrate Sunday's big win over the Minnesota Vikings, landing them in Super Bowl LII.

Video captured one fan climbing a pole in Center City.

Before the NFC Championship Game, Philadelphia Police Department employees armed with a tub of the shortening applied it to metal poles in the city.

Philadelphia police grease poles to disuade climbers: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2018



The workers applying the grease were jokingly calling themselves the "Crisco Cops."

The Action Cam caught workers greasing poles in an effort to disuade climbing after the NFC Championship game, on January 21, 2018.



Philly police had a little fun with the whole thing.

They tweeted, "Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of saturated fats. Cheer for Foles! Jeers for poles!"



The Eagles will take on the Patriots for Super Bowl LII on February 4.
