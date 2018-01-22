  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

3 in Wake County register of deeds scandal appear in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Three of the four accused in the register of deeds scandal made court appearances Monday.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Former Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick did not appear in court Monday, but the other three defendants in the case involving $2.3 million missing from the Register of Deeds office sat far apart in the courtroom Monday morning.

Wake County District Attorney Laurin Freeman said Riddick's attorney is on a capital murder case, so her appearance is delayed for now.

Freeman also said Veronica Gearon, Troy Ellis and Murray Parker's cases won't be heard until Riddick's.

The DA told Judge Carl Fox that her office received 5,000 more pages of discovery related to the case, pages that must be examined before moving forward.



So while confirming the reset of Riddick's case, Freeman gave no date for the next appearance of the former register of deeds.

The other three defendants left without comment.

Parker's attorney, James Little, told ABC11 he doesn't know when his client is due in court again.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
embezzlementscandalwake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video