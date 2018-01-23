  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time (WPVI)

ORLANDO, Florida --
A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it was everything you'd hope it would be.

Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Walt Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.

It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.

Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.

Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook page shows the heartwarming meeting.

It's safe to say Atlas really loved the real-life Pluto.

MORE: Disneyland characters use sign language to communicate with boy who is deaf
EMBED More News Videos

"The child is typically not a hugger, so the fact that he hugged both Minnie and Mickey spoke volumes to the joy he felt."


Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdisneyDisney WorldplutoFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
These five species are critically endangered
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Happy Panda Day!
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video