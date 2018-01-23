  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Woman killed while crossing street with fiancé near Durham elementary school

EMBED </>More Videos

A Durham man is in mourning after witnessing his fiancé die after getting struck by a car Tuesday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A Durham man is in mourning after witnessing his fiancé die after getting struck by a car Tuesday morning.

Police said the tragedy happened just after 6:30 Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Fayetteville Street near W.G. Pearson Elementary School.

Officers said 20-year-old Brittany Graham, of Durham, was crossing the street with her fiancé, Daniel Galloway, when she was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The car was driven by 35-year-old Richard Trice.

Attempts to resuscitate Graham were unsuccessful and she pronounced dead at the scene; Galloway and Trice were not injured.

A police report states Graham and Galloway were wearing dark clothing and it was dark and rainy when the crash occurred.

Police said Graham and Galloway were not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the incident.

No charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
person killeddurham policedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video