Wake County teacher suspended after allegedly assaulting 14-year-old son at basketball game

Jimmy Mallory (Credit: CCBI)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Wake County teacher has been suspended with pay after police said he assaulted his son at a basketball game.

Officers said 48-year-old Jimmy Mallory beat his 14-year-old son during a basketball game at Flaherty Park Community Center last week.

Arrest records show Mallory used his hands, feet, and teeth to harm the teen.

Mallory is a second-grade teacher at Brentwood Magnet Elementary School.

He was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Mallory was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a secured $1,000 bond.
