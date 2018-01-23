A Wake County teacher has been suspended with pay after police said he assaulted his son at a basketball game.Officers said 48-year-old Jimmy Mallory beat his 14-year-old son during a basketball game at Flaherty Park Community Center last week.Arrest records show Mallory used his hands, feet, and teeth to harm the teen.Mallory is a second-grade teacher at Brentwood Magnet Elementary School.He was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.Mallory was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a secured $1,000 bond.