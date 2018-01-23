  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

DACA advocates rally at Tillis' downtown Raleigh office

EMBED </>More Videos

DACA supporters rallied Tuesday outside Sen. Thom Tillis' Raleigh office.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Dozens of DACA recipients and their supporters again rallied outside Sen. Thom Tillis' office urging him to help pass a clean Dream Act.

The current legislation ends in less than two months.

Maria Gonzalez, 19, goes to Wake Tech Community College and could learn her fate mid-semester.

"Will I go back to a country where I'm not that great at the language, where I don't know everything, where I don't really have family? I have a grandmother, but that's about it," said Gonzalez. "It's starting life all over again and I've worked for so long to build what I have here, and it's terrifying, it gives me anxiety."



Tillis was not in Raleigh for this rally. He was in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

The protest in downtown Raleigh comes one day after a heated day on Capitol Hill.

The 69-hour government shutdown ended Monday night after Republicans agreed to debate immigration reform.

Tillis' office said in a statement:

"Senator Tillis has been a leader in offering a merit-based solution for the DACA-eligible population, introducing the SUCCEED Act last year. Senator Tillis looks forward to continue working with his Republican and Democratic colleagues on a DACA-border security compromise that will be signed into law."



Undocumented families feel they became a bargaining chip in a political game.

Republicans and Democrats are hoping to reach a DACA deal by February 8, when the temporary spending plan signed Monday night by President Donald Trump expires.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans & Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February 8, but everyone will be trying....with a big additional focus put on Military Strength and Border Security. The Dems have just learned that a Shutdown is not the answer!"



While lawmakers work toward a resolution, the community group El Pueblo said families are living in fear.

"It just breaks my heart to see little kids who are coming home getting off the bus wondering if their parents are going to be home because of everything that is going on," said El Pueblo Community Organizer Iliana Santilla-Carillo. "The whole situation is definitely very chaotic not just for the students who benefit from DACA, but also from the families who have nothing else."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdacaimmigration reformrallythom tillisRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video