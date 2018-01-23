Now Open: Raleigh's unique Zoes Kitchen

There's a new Zoes Kitchen in Raleigh and it's quite different than the hundreds of other locations...Located at 6004 Falls of Neuse Rd., Suite 100, in Raleigh, the restaurant is a prototype more than a year in the making-- it serves the same menu but has a different look and feel. There's also a sangria and beverage bar featuring drinks such as Tangerine and Turmeric Fresca, Fig and Vanilla Cooler, Blackberry Mint Refresher and a new Hibiscus Karkade Tea.It's the only Zoes like this in the country!