One killed in serious Johnston County moped crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
One person is dead and at least one other is injured following a crash in Johnston County.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to US 301 near Galilee Road around 6:00 Wednesday morning after reports of a crash involving a moped and a Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Police say Padro Montero collided with a moped driven by Larry Capps Jr., Capps later died from his injuries.

Charges are pending and the investigation is continuing.

US 301 (Brightleaf Boulevard) near Gailiee Road was closed but reopened shortly after the incident.

The Smithfield Police Department is handling the investigation.
