  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Fayetteville boy escapes serious injury when Corvette crashes into shop

EMBED </>More Videos

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville sandwich shop is closed for business - and a child escaped serious injury - after a sports car smashed into the building Wednesday.

Special police say the elderly driver was parked right in front of the business when he accidentally put his Chevrolet Corvette into drive instead of reverse and hit the gas. The car drove directly into Robertson's Sandwich Shop at 2712 Bragg Blvd.

According to police, the driver is in his late 70s. He was taken to the hospital and tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

Robertson's Sandwich Shop had to be boarded up Wednesday.



The owner and his 8-year-old son were both hit by the car. The child was trapped, but did not have to go to the hospital. He sustained minor injuries.

"I just heard a big boom, and I happened to be where it happened at," said NC Special Police officer Tony Wayne Porter. "I got out to run up and see what was going on. I saw people running everywhere and I noticed the building falling in."

The sandwich shop owner hopes to reopen next week. The property owner's plan is to have the storefront rebuilt in the next few days.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car into buildingcar crashcumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video