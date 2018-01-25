  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

2 listed in serious condition after van flips on I-95 in Fayetteville

Two people were seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash Wednesday along I-95. (Chopper 11 HD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police have identified the driver and the passenger involved in a serious injury crash along I-95 on Wednesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the new ABC11 News App

Police said Radie A. Rhoden, 56, of Jacksonville, Fla., was driving a 2003 Chevrolet van that veered off the road and rolled over after Rhoden overcorrected. The van flipped and struck a tree.

Rhoden was initially taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and then transferred to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital in serious condition.

His passenger has been identified as Samuel Rhoden, 43, also of Jacksonville, Fla.

Samuel Rhoden is being treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in serious condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashI-95cumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos