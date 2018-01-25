  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

1 killed in Nash County crash involving armored vehicle

NASH COUNTY (WTVD) --
One person was killed in a crash involving an armored bank truck and a passenger car Thursday morning in Nash County.

It happened about 7:15 a.m. at US 264 westbound near mile marker 30.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, others were taken to a hospital, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said. The exact number of people involved or their conditions was not immediately known.

The sheriff did not specify whether the person killed was in the car or armored truck.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.
