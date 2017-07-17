NEWS

Three arrested in connection with disappearance of missing man Cole Thomas

From left, a Cole Thomas graduation photo, a recent photo of Cole Thomas, and a Nov. 24, 2016 image from a convenience store surveillance camera. (Benson Police Department and the Thomas family)

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Christopher Cole Thomas, 22, who was reported as a missing person in November 2016.

Last week, investigators from the Benson Police Department and the NC State Bureau of Investigation presented their findings to date on the Thomas investigation to a Johnston County Grand Jury, and multiple indictments were subsequently handed down.

On Monday, the Benson Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, the Harnett County Sheriff's Department, and the NC State Bureau of Investigation conducted arrest operations in Wayne County and Harnett County, and took Julian Valles Jr., Rudolfo DeLeon Jr, and Anthony Ridell James Jr. into custody.

They were transported to the Johnston County Jail in Smithfield and ordered held on the following charges:

Julian Valles Jr., 34, of Dudley, NC
3 counts Felony Obstruction of Justice
1 count Felony Concealment of a Death
$750,000 Secured Bond

Anthony Ridell James Jr., 26, of Mt. Olive, NC
1 count Felony Obstruction of Justice
1 count Felony Concealment of a Death
$350,000 Secured Bond

Rudolfo DeLeon Jr., 27, of Mt. Olive, NC
1 count Felony Concealment of a Death
$1,000,000 Secured Bond

The Benson Police Department did not immediately indicate whether a body had been recovered.
