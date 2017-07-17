Three people have been arrested in connection withof Christopher Cole Thomas, 22, who was reported as a missing person in November 2016.Last week, investigators from the Benson Police Department and the NC State Bureau of Investigation presented their findings to date on the Thomas investigation to a Johnston County Grand Jury, and multiple indictments were subsequently handed down.On Monday, the Benson Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, the Harnett County Sheriff's Department, and the NC State Bureau of Investigation conducted arrest operations in Wayne County and Harnett County, and took Julian Valles Jr., Rudolfo DeLeon Jr, and Anthony Ridell James Jr. into custody.They were transported to the Johnston County Jail in Smithfield and ordered held on the following charges:Julian Valles Jr., 34, of Dudley, NC3 counts Felony Obstruction of Justice1 count Felony Concealment of a Death$750,000 Secured BondAnthony Ridell James Jr., 26, of Mt. Olive, NC1 count Felony Obstruction of Justice1 count Felony Concealment of a Death$350,000 Secured BondRudolfo DeLeon Jr., 27, of Mt. Olive, NC1 count Felony Concealment of a Death$1,000,000 Secured BondThe Benson Police Department did not immediately indicate whether a body had been recovered.