3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested three men in a string of burglaries in the White Cross and Hillsborough areas.Deputies said some of the stolen items were recovered in Durham.Stanley Washburn, 27, and Kyle Dobson, 30, are charged with three residential break ins, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of injury to real property. Bruce Faulkner, 31, is charged with one count of residential breaking and entering, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of injury to real property.All three are in the Orange County Detention Facility.Anyone with any additional information on the crimes is asked to contact Investigator J. Ray of the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2975.