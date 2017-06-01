NEWS

3 face numerous drug charges after Hoke County traffic stop

From left, Cedrick McGregor, Blake Parrish, Tahitia Whitewater (Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

RAEFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Three people face numerous drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Hoke County.

Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin said that deputies stopped a vehicle Wednesday at 5:59 p.m. on US Highway 401 because of an equipment violation.

During the stop, deputies observed marijuana in the driver's door of the vehicle in plain view. After a search, deputies found a handgun, 11 dosage units of MDMA(methylenedioxyamphetamine) of 4.8 grams, a bag containing 0.8 grams of cocaine, 4 bindles of heroin at 0.8 grams and a large bag containing 16.8 grams of heroin and a digital scale.

All three people in the vehicle were arrested and received a $200,000 secured bond.

Cedrick McGregor, 31, of the 300 block of McLaughlin Street in Maxton, Blake Parrish, 28, of the 20000 block of Sneads Grove Road in Laurinburg, and Tahitia Whitewater, 27, also of the 20000 block of Sneads Grove Road in Laurinburg, were charged with:

  • Trafficking Opium or heroin x2

  • Conspire to traffic opium or heroin

  • Felony possession of cocaine

  • Carrying concealed gun

  • Possess drug paraphernalia

  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute MDA/MDMA


McGregor and Parrish received a $200,000 secured bond. Whitewater received a $50,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdrug arrestillegal drugsRaeford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
No evidence of terrorism in Philippine resort shooting, police say
Politicians criticize U.S. withdrawal from Paris Agreement
'Tear it down': DC mayor reacts to fake ICE flyers posted in the city
Princeville uneasy as hurricane season gets underway
Matthew survivors still hurting as hurricane season begins
More News
Top Stories
Mimosa with Sunday brunch? Senate OKs offering option
Princeville uneasy as hurricane season gets underway
15-year-old charged in Kinston double homicide
No evidence of terrorism in Philippine resort shooting, police say
Construction giving Raleigh neighborhood bad vibrations
Matthew survivors still hurting as hurricane season begins
Motorists had close calls with Millbrook Road collapse
Show More
Duke Energy unit seeks 15% rate hike on NC customers
Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
Trump says US will abandon global climate accord
Man wanted in Durham home invasion turns himself in
Goat Yoga: The wild exercise craze descends on Durham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos