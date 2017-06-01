3 face numerous drug charges after Hoke County traffic stop

Trafficking Opium or heroin x2



Conspire to traffic opium or heroin



Felony possession of cocaine



Carrying concealed gun



Possess drug paraphernalia



Possession with intent to sell/distribute MDA/MDMA

Three people face numerous drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Hoke County.Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin said that deputies stopped a vehicle Wednesday at 5:59 p.m. on US Highway 401 because of an equipment violation.During the stop, deputies observed marijuana in the driver's door of the vehicle in plain view. After a search, deputies found a handgun, 11 dosage units of MDMA(methylenedioxyamphetamine) of 4.8 grams, a bag containing 0.8 grams of cocaine, 4 bindles of heroin at 0.8 grams and a large bag containing 16.8 grams of heroin and a digital scale.All three people in the vehicle were arrested and received a $200,000 secured bond.Cedrick McGregor, 31, of the 300 block of McLaughlin Street in Maxton, Blake Parrish, 28, of the 20000 block of Sneads Grove Road in Laurinburg, and Tahitia Whitewater, 27, also of the 20000 block of Sneads Grove Road in Laurinburg, were charged with:McGregor and Parrish received a $200,000 secured bond. Whitewater received a $50,000 secured bond.