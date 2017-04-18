FRESNO

3 killed in 'random act of violence' in downtown Fresno

There are several scenes in the area as Fresno Police search for the killer. (KFSN)

UPDATE | Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect, Kori Ali Muhammad, is in custody. He is also the suspect in the Motel 6 security guard homicide last Thursday.
By
FRESNO, California --
Fresno Police say three people were killed and one person was injured in a Central Fresno shooting.

The suspect has been identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who police say shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday.
Fresno Police identify suspect in Motel 6 security guard homicide
Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday, Fresno Police say. The unarmed security guard, 25-year-old Carl Williams, later died at the hospital.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the police Shot spotter system registered 16 shots in four different locations. All rounds were fired in less than 1 minute.

While police were responding to the scene, a PG&E pickup truck pull up to Fresno Police headquarters on Fresno and M Street and notified police that his passenger had been shot. Police say the passenger was shot by suspect in custody while he was in the truck.

Dyer said Kori Ali Muhammad then began to walk west on Mildreda Avenue towards Van Ness where he fired on a resident in the area. He fired several rounds at that person, but missed.

Muhammad continued on foot to Fulton Street where he shot and killed a white male.

At that point, Police say he reloaded his revolved and walked south towards Catholic Charities where he opened fire on another white male. That person was also killed.

Dyer said an responding officer saw the suspect at Fulton and Divisadero Street where he was taken into custody. As he was taken into custody, he yelled "Allahu Akbar" -- or God is Great in Arabic.



Fulton Street is closed at Divisadero Street as well as several other streets in the area. The Fresno County Courthouse in Downtown Fresno is also on lockdown.
Fresno Police say three people were shot and two of them died in Central Fresno shooting.

This story will be updated. Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more.
