3 shot in Raleigh

BREAKING: Raleigh police are on scene of reported shooting on Addison Pl. off of Glasscock St. just northeast of downtown. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3OR6ZenxME — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) January 31, 2017

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the 1000 block of Addison Place just northeast of downtown.Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a person being loaded into a waiting ambulance.There was also a heavy police presence on North Raleigh Boulevard a few blocks away, where officers had three people in handcuffs.Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. and none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.