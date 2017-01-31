NEWS

3 shot in Raleigh

Emergency workers were seen loading one victim into a waiting ambulance.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the 1000 block of Addison Place just northeast of downtown.

Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a person being loaded into a waiting ambulance.

There was also a heavy police presence on North Raleigh Boulevard a few blocks away, where officers had three people in handcuffs.



Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. and none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.


