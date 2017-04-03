FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police say a 3-year-old boy was critically injured Sunday night when he was hit by a vehicle in Fuquay-Varina.
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Main Street.
Authorities say the toddler was with his family at a restaurant when he ran from the parking lot, across a sidewalk, and into the street.
The boy's family ran after the child in an attempt to stop him, however, the 3-year-old was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
The driver of the car, an unidentified man, was not injured and stopped after the accident.
Police said a nearby officer was waved down and did CPR before EMS arrived.
The boy was taken to WakeMed Raleigh and is currently in critical condition.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.