Police say a 3-year-old boy was critically injured Sunday night when he was hit by a vehicle in Fuquay-Varina.It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Main Street.Authorities say the toddler was with his family at a restaurant when he ran from the parking lot, across a sidewalk, and into the street.The boy's family ran after the child in an attempt to stop him, however, the 3-year-old was struck by an oncoming vehicle.The driver of the car, an unidentified man, was not injured and stopped after the accident.Police said a nearby officer was waved down and did CPR before EMS arrived.The boy was taken to WakeMed Raleigh and is currently in critical condition.An investigation into the incident is ongoing.