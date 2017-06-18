NEWS

3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure in Stockton

EMBED </>More Videos

A family is looking for answers after a three-year-old girl died during a dental procedure in Stockton Monday. (KGO-TV)

STOCKTON, California --
A family is looking for answers after a three-year-old girl died during a dental procedure in Stockton Monday.

The coroner's office has identified the girl as Daleyza Avila Hernandez.

Her mother said a dentist referred her to Children's Dental Surgery in Stockton.

"I don't want this to happen to another mother like it's happening to me," said Araceli Avila.

The girl's mom sais all she did was take her daughter to the surgery to fix her teeth. 30 minutes later she says they brought her back dead.

The administrator of the dental center said they only do general dental procedures.

The cause of her death has not been released.
