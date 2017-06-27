It was an emotional day for military families as 300 combat soldiers left for Afghanistan on Tuesday.But what's making these families even more anxious is known that just two weeks ago, three U.S. soldiers lost their lives after a member of the Afghan army opened fire on his American compatriots.While families have a lot of concern for the safety of their loved ones, the Devil Brigade say they're more than prepared for the mission ahead."What I would tell families of the 1st Brigade Combat Team is that your devil in baggy pants is well prepared, well trained, and well led and they can be confident in that abilities of their paratrooper to perform well," said Commaner of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, Tobin Massig. "The nation has done a great job in equipping and training them for what lies ahead."Soldiers spent their last moments before deployment holding on tight, kissing their family members, and saying their goodbyes.This group of 300 is the first of several groups deploying to Afghanistan where the team will train, advise, and assist Afghan allies as they continue the fight against the Taliban.However, that fight comes with several challenges such as navigating the terrain, security, and logistics.And with those challenges come the possibility of Taliban attacks which is why mothers are holding their children a little bit tighter."I told him he already has a CIB (Combat Infantryman Badge), he doesn't need another one so be safe," Jean Moore said while seeing her son off. "And everywhere he goes he has a little piece of my heart, so he has to take care of it.Another group will deploy to afghanistan later this week.