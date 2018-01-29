Wake County school principal responds to racist videos

A Wake County principal is responding to what she said were two racist videos students posted to social media during the weekend.One video that a Broughton High School junior posted to Snapchat, is filled with offensive comments about students at Enloe High School where she was enrolled for her freshman and sophomore years."Just like, take a look," she said. "Walls infested with curry. Looking around at all the brown people around you and you're just like get me the (expletive) out of here."The student went on to mention a recent encounter she had with Enloe students at a fast food restaurant where she said she wanted to "punch them in the throat."The principal of Broughton High School, Elena Ashburn, notified students' parents Monday via phone, email, and text of the incident she said had affected the school:As the student's video was being shared across social media, she posted again to Snapchat with a statement explaining her post.She said the video was "accidentally and temporarily posted" to her public story and that in it, she was quoting someone else and the words were not her own.The incident comes after a year of high-profile racially-charged incidents within WCPSS that ended last summer with administrators undergoing racial equity training.ABC11 requested an interview Monday with Dr. Rodney Trice, the Asst. Superintendent of Equity Affairs who was tasked with leading the district out of that troubling time.Staff with WCPSS said Trice was not available because he is conducting "Beyond Diversity" training this week.Ashburn said counselors and administrative staff were available to talk with students about their concerns.