Durham deputy involved in wreck charged with DWI

Deputy Ryan LaDuke

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham County deputy has been arrested and charged with driving while impaired after being involved in a wreck with a parked tractor-trailer Monday, the sheriff's office said.

It happened about 2 p.m., at the intersection of Geer Street and Midland Terrance when Deputy Ryan LaDuke, while driving a sheriff's department vehicle, was involved in a vehicle accident with a parked tractor-trailer, the sheriff's office said.

Another deputy responded to the wreck and conducted a standard traffic investigation.

Deputy Ryan LaDuke



The investigating deputy determined LaDuke was driving while impaired.

LaDuke, 34, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

The tractor-trailer was unoccupied at the time.

LaDuke has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

LaDuke has served with the Sheriff's Office since January 2012.
