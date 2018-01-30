  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Report: Apex mom overdoses in front of infant son in Cary

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelly Bennett, 28, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Michael Ward was also charged.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Shoppers and diners at the popular Harrison Square shopping center in Cary got a stark reminder Monday night of the addiction crisis gripping America.

Paramedics were called to the parking lot to try to revive a young mother who police say overdosed after "...using a needle to inject a narcotic substance into her body."

Arrest warrants in the case showed 28-year-old Kelly Bennett of Apex overdosed while her 7-month old son was in the car next to her.

"That's just shocking in a, especially in this environment and this town," said Lauren Mitcheltree, a local mom who stopped by the shopping center for lunch Tuesday.

Kelly Bennett is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.



Bennett is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

She was supposed to be in court at the Wake County Justice Center in downtown Raleigh Tuesday afternoon but wasn't because court officials say she had a medical emergency in jail.

It's not clear whether the emergency is related to the drug use police say led to the charge against her.

READ MORE: In fight against opioids, Cary plans to test sewage for drugs

Bennett's boyfriend, who police say is also the father of the baby, is facing the same child abuse charge.
Arrest warrants said 25-year old Michael Ward who is also from Apex was with Bennett when she was shooting up.

About that, Mitcheltree said, "For him to allow that, you know and he's maybe probably in the same situation as she is but, with a child none of that should have ever taken place - especially here."

Other mothers at the shopping center say although the incident is disturbing there is a possible upside.

"It's really sad and it really just points out the fact that we need to be doing more to help opioid drug users and all drug users and really take into consideration of the children if they are moms or dads," Rebecca Gilliam told ABC11.

Daphne Lizotte said, "It's unfortunate that, you know, there's a child involved and that the parents didn't think the situation through completely. But I think that it is really good that there is now attention to that poor 7-month old child that can't make decisions for itself and that hopefully those parents get help that they need to maybe get their life back on track and be able to have their child again."

Cary Police say Child Protective Services has been alerted and that the baby is being cared for by a relative.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abuseheroinwake county newsopioidsdrug treatmentdrug addictionillegal drugsCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
In fight against opioids, Cary plans to test sewage for drugs
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video