Zebulon police officer injured in crash with another vehicle

A Zebulon police officer is in the hospital after he was hit while driving to a crash scene Tuesday afternoon.Authorities said the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Gannon Avenue and Arendell Avenue.Police said officer Travis Casper, 25, was racing to a crash when another driver crossed the intersection and hit his patrol car.Reports state that the officer did have his lights and sirens on at the time of the incident.The driver, Juan Carlos Santiago, 30, of Middlesex, was charged with failing to yield to blue lights and driving without an operator's license.Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the incident.Casper and Santiago were both taken to WakeMed in Raleigh, police said.Both the police cruiser and the 2006 Chevrolet Impala involved in the crash had to be towed.Casper has been with the Zebulon police force for 3 1/2 years.