  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Wake County swimmer with autism ready to go for gold

EMBED </>More Videos

Bryan Henry is a Triangle swimmer who is getting ready for the Special Olympics.

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Bryan Henry, a 25-year-old swimmer, is getting ready to participate in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Henry is one of 61 athletes who will represent Team North Carolina.



Henry, who is autistic, began swimming as an outlet for his energy; now, he has won several gold medals.

All of the athletes are being asked to raise $2,018 to offset the cost of their USA Games attendance.

If you want to help Henry, you can click the donation link.

Watch the video for the full story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsautismspecial olympicswake county newsfeel goodgood newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video