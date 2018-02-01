Save on your Super Bowl Sunday

There are many restaurants offering up deals to consumers for Super Bowl Sunday. We've searched the web and here's some that we've found!
Dave & Buster's: $5 appetizers
Dominos: For $19.99, you can get two medium one-topping pizzas, 16 piece parmesan bread bites, eight pieces cinnamon twists, and a two liter of coke.
Mellow Mushroom: For $30, you can score 10 wings and two one-topping pizzas, either cheese or pepperoni.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit: For $99, you can get two pounds of beef brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, potato salad, cabbage slaw, BBQ beans, a dozen rolls, BBQ sauces, along with pickles and onions.
Jordana's Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante: Multiple deals.
Local restaurant owners, are you have a Superbowl Sunday deal? Email them to us.