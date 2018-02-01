  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Stunning time-lapse shows supermoon over Bank of America building in Charlotte

Stunning time-lapse shows supermoon over Bank of America building in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (WTVD) --
It's been a busy week for the moon - within two days it went from being a supermoon to a super blue blood moon.

First came the supermoon, a brighter, larger, more beautiful moon.

That glorious space entity was seen by many and was even captured on film.

A stunning time-lapse video of the moon rising over the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte was shared on Instagram by Drew Carlisle.

Carlisle told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes.

The supermoon was seen a day before a rare "lunar trifecta" - the super blue blood moon, which millions of Americans woke up early to see.

