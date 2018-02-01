  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
REAL ESTATE

Buy a house in Italy for just a little more than $1

EMBED </>More Videos

A village in Sardinia is selling homes for just one dollar (KTRK)

OLLOLAI, Sardinia --
Have you ever dreamed of owning a beautiful old home on narrow cobblestone streets in a picturesque Italian village? Now your dream can come true and it will only cost you a little more than $1.

The village of Ollolai, in the mountains of central Sardinia, an island off the coast of Italy, is offering abandoned homes for just one euro.

There is one catch though, the buyer has to commit to a refurbishment of the old home within three years.

The 200 stone-built dwellings that are up for sale are in poor condition and it's estimated that renovation costs would be about $25,000.

The idea behind the sale is to revitalize the village, bring jobs to the community and stimulate the local economy.

Efisio Arbau, mayor of Ollolai, told CNN, "We boast prehistoric origins. My crusade is to rescue our unique traditions from falling into oblivion. "

Three houses have already sold, and Arbau said he's received more than 100 purchase requests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateu.s. & worlditalybuzzworthyreal estate developmentsaleshome
REAL ESTATE
What's the priciest residential rental available in Raleigh?
What Will $1,400 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?
Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Raleigh
What Will $700 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?
Raleigh church plans parking lot, forcing residents to move
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video