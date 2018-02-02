  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

2-year-old girl allegedly filmed in sex act by family members in Montgomery Co.

Investigators in Montgomery County say John Trahan and his wife are in custody after an alleged sex act involving a 2-year-old family member. (KTRK)

WILLIS, Texas --
A Texas man and his wife are behind bars, accused of filming a 2-year-old family member engaging in a sex act.

Undercover investigators found photographic evidence of the couple's alleged crimes.

Federal investigators arrested Janel Trahan in Orange, Texas, on January 23.

She is accused of sexually assaulting the baby girl and capturing it all on video.

Janel's husband, John Trahan, was arrested on the same day in Montgomery County by deputy constables.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is charged with the promotion of child pornography.

Janel Trahan is in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security on an unknown bond.

She has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography.

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.
