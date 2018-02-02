  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

'(He) pulled out a gun on me and my husband shot him:' Fayetteville woman calls 911 in panic after her husband shoots would-be robber

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville woman calls 911 in panic after her husband shoots would-be robber (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Recently released 911 calls are shedding light on the moment a Fayetteville soldier's wife was held at gunpoint, causing him to shoot the would-be robber dead.

The incident happened around 10 Tuesday evening in the 7500 block of Netherland Drive.

Rebekah Quema, 45, said a man held her at gunpoint, saying he was going to take all of her money.

READ MORE: Soldier reportedly shoots wife's attacker at Fayetteville home

In a 911 call released Friday, Quema told the 911 dispatcher a man - later identified as 51-year-old Jerome A. Allen - approached her, saying he was looking for a girl named Jasmine.

"This guy, he comes to me, he says, 'I'm looking for a girl named Jasmine," Quema explained. "... And then he stopped right in front of me and said, 'Do you have an extra cigarette?' And I handed him an extra cigarette and then pulled out a gun on me."



The woman continued, claiming that Allen pushed her toward the apartment, demanding "all of her money."

That's when Quema said her husband, Fort Bragg soldier Dario Miranda, hear what happened and went for his gun.

"(Allen) pulled out a gun on me and my husband shot him," Quema told the dispatcher with panic in her voice.

Donna Quiles, the property manager, said the apartment community has many military members among its residents.

"Military people around here, they're gonna have guns," Quiles said. "You can't just go knock on a door and expect not to be met with a gun when you know that the military live here. And I support anybody who carries a gun to protect themselves."

No charges have been filed during the homicide investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fatal shootingrobberyfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayettevillesoldiersFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video