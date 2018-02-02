  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man allegedly stabbed 2 grocery workers over $7.99 chicken Caesar salad

EMBED </>More Videos

When Judge Mindy Glazer tried reading the charges against Matthew Miller, he just laughed. (KTRK)

MIAMI BEACH, Florida --
A judge and the suspect in a violent stabbing exchanged words in a Florida courtroom after he laughed over his alleged crimes.

"He stabbed somebody over a chicken Caesar salad," Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said as she read over Matthew Miller's charges.

Miller burst into laughter, but judge Glazer didn't see the humor, WSVN-TV reports.

"It's not funny," said Glazer. "You could have killed the victim."

Investigators said Miller stabbed two grocery store employees who tried to stop him from stealing a $7.99 chicken Caesar salad.

Police said one of the grocery store workers was stabbed in the torso, while another employee suffered a minor injury. Both victims are now out of the hospital.

Officers quickly arrested Miller, who allegedly had drug paraphernalia on him when he was detained.

"Publix has shrinkets for these kinds of things," said Miller in court. "You're not supposed to apprehend people."

"You're not supposed to steal, and you're not supposed to stab people, over a salad or anything else," Glazer said.

There's no word yet on Miller's sentence.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsaladfoodstabbingarrestcourtFlorida
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video