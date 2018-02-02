  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HEALTH & FITNESS

National Wear Red Day is all about heart health

EMBED </>More Videos

Going Red can help save a life.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
It's the day thousands put on a red dress or tie to show support for women who are heart disease survivors.

The focus of the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women campaign is to encourage all women to take their heart health seriously.

That's exactly what 41-year-old Tiffany Gholston is doing. She was born with a heart murmur that caused a slow heart rate and low energy. She has no family history of heart disease and her doctor said she'd grow out of it as she got older.

Tiffany Gholston



Tiffany never grew out of it and received her first pacemaker at just 20 years old. She says it was a very nonintrusive surgery - only in the hospital for one day.

Tiffany is now doing her part to stay healthy by staying active and eating well, but she also stresses the importance of mindfulness.

"I meditate every morning. I'm very, very thankful for this life," Tiffany says. "I understand I have a different way of life. I have much more energy. I'm married. I have a family now. You don't take those things for granted"

Tiffany also gives back to the American Heart Association. She's an active member of the Circle of Red whose members work to spread the word about heart health and the need for ongoing research.

"I'm out there spreading the word and trying to raise money for that research. That research helped me. It really helped save my life."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthheart diseaseheart healthwomen and heart diseasego red for womenDurhamNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video