SPORTS

Marrow scores 25, Hampton beats NC Central 86-70

DURHAM, NC --
Jermaine Marrow had 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Kalin Fisher added 16 points and Hampton led wire-to-wire in beating North Carolina Central 86-70 on Monday night.

Marrow scored 15 points in the first half as Hampton build a 46-33 lead. The Pirates shot 59 percent from the field, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, before the break.

NCCU outscored Hampton 23-12 at the midway part of the second half to pull to 58-56. But Akim Mitchell and Lysander Bracey made back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Hampton's lead to 64-56.



Mitchell and Bracey each scored 11 points for Hampton (10-14, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Reginald Gardner Jr. scored 16 points, Jordan Perkins added 14 and Raasean Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds for NCCU (12-11, 6-3).

At halftime, NCCU coach LeVelle Moton had his No. 15 jersey retired. He played for the Eagles from 1992-96 and ranks seventh in program history with 278 career assists.
Related Topics:
sportsnccunccu basketballcollege basketballDurham
