SPORTS

Moton's No. 15 retired by NC Central

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton has his jersey retired Monday night.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
LeVelle Moton was a scorer during his playing days - 1714 points worth in his four seasons as an Eagle. That's good enough for third all-time at NC Central.

His shooting skills made Moton a difference maker then, now it's his leadership ability and tactical talents that are leaving a mark. Already a Hall of Famer at his alma mater, Moton became a certified school icon on Monday night, as his No. 15 jersey was formally retired.

His family by his side, Moton looked a bit awed by the moment and hearing him talk afterward, that was confirmed. For him, the ceremony was about much more than just having been a good basketball player.

LeVelle Moton talks about the ceremony and his place in NCCU history.

