MCDONALD'S

Study reveals chemical in McDonald's french fries may be cure for baldness

A new study reveals a chemical found in McDonald's french fries may be the cure for baldness.

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
A new study reveals a chemical found in McDonald's french fries may be the cure for baldness.

Scientists from Japan said the chemical is added to the fries in order to keep the cooking oil from frothing up.

When they tested that chemical on mice, scientists said they regrew hair.

Scientists said this is the first time they have mass produced what they are calling "hair follicle germs" with this method.

The next step would be to try it on human skin cells.

McDonald's has not commented on the study at this time.
