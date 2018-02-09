  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Raleigh freshman competes on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"

Enloe freshman Hayley Minter appears on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for Whiz Kids Week.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Update: Hayley Minter won a total of $20,000 on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

A Raleigh teen is about to make her national game show debut on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on Wednesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 8. Enloe High School freshman Hayley Minter, 15, learned about the auditions through the Duke Tips program last summer.

She sent in a video audition and had a few interviews before appearing on the show in Las Vegas.

"I was shaking by the end of it but, it's kind of like you don't really notice it when you're on there, " Minter said.

"Leading up, it's nerve-wracking but once there it felt kind of natural," she said.

Hayley Minter, 15, competes on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" in Las Vegas.



Minter said she plans to study Acting or Performing Arts and Psychology in college and would absolutely appear on another game show if she gets the chance.

You can see how Hayley does on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" at 2 p.m. on ABC11.
