Arrest made in case of widely shared child-porn video

Germaine Moore (Courtesy of Detroit Police Department)

Raleigh Police said Tuesday that an arrest has been made the case of a child pornography video that has been shared worldwide on social media.

Authorities in Alabama have arrested a suspect in connection with this crime. The video thumbnail depicted a minor girl performing oral sex on an adult man.

Alabama authorities also reported that the victim has been located and is safe.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced warrants Monday against 44-year-old Germaine Moore of Millbrook, just outside Montgomery.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore's wife has been detained and is not cooperating.

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.

The video circulated on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.

Raleigh Police made the announcement after they reported that numerous Raleigh residents contacted Raleigh PD and reported receiving the child pornography video or seeing it shared via social media.
