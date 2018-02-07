That's Sweet! Tex Mex Spring Rolls

I love hanging out in the kitchen with my mom.
She's the best cook I know, and she's taught me everything I've learned about cooking.
That doesn't mean I cook well, but I like to give it a shot every once in a while.
When I do, I call her, ask for tips, or just to make sure I am not about to blow up my kitchen!
Over the weekend while visiting family, she demonstrated a fantastic original recipe she is experimenting with, and the results are delicious!
If you like spring rolls wrapped around pickled jalapeños stuffed with yummy cheeses, then this is the recipe for you.
If you try it, let me know how it goes, and if you have a recipe you'd like to share, feel free!
Email it to me and maybe will feature it on "That's Sweet!"
