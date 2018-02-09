Federal authorities have charged a Raleigh man with impersonating an Army officer and landing a helicopter at SAS in Cary.Officials said Christian Desgroux, 57, pretended to be an Army lieutenant general transporting a person for a classified briefing at SAS.On Friday, SAS officials confirmed that the helicopter did land on the campus in November.The U.S. Attorney's Office said he is accused of "pretending to be a united states Army lieutenant general engaged in transporting a person for a classified briefing and under such guise having asserted authority to land a helicopter at sas headquarters."Desgroux is also facing unrelated charges of domestic violence including stalking, assault on a female, and violating a protective order.If convicted of the federal charged, Desgroux would face a maximum of 3 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.