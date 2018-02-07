  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Campbell's Clemons passes career mark in win over Gardner-Webb

Chris Clemons seen here in 2017 became the first junior in Big South history to score 2,000 points. (Campbell University)

BOILING SPRINGS, NC (WTVD) --
Chris Clemons passed his 2,000 career point mark as Campbell defeated Gardner Webb 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Clemons became the first junior in Big South Conference history to pass the 2,000 career point barrier, during his 33-point game.

He scored the 2000th and 2001st points of his career with 1:35 to play on a two-handed slam. The 5'9 junior and former Millbrook High School star from Raleigh added a pullup three and two free throws in the final 50 seconds to extend his school-record to 14 career 30-plus point games.

Marcus Burk added 11 points for Campbell (13-12, 7-6), which ended a three-game losing streak and dealt Gardner-Webb (12-14, 7-6) its first home loss of the season.

Clemons, the nation's fifth-leading scorer, became only the 11th player in Big South records to reach the 2,000-point barrier and now has 2,006 in only 88 games.

Neither team led by more than seven for the first 39:10 before Clemons' final-minute triple.

Campbell became the first Gardner-Webb Big South foe to score more than 61 points at Paul Porter Arena this year and also finished with a 35-34 edge on the glass.

The Camels return home Saturday to host Longwood at 4:30 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportscampbell universitybasketballsports
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Know what will happen in the Sweet 16 before it even happens
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos