  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HOME & GARDEN

Hoke County man forced to move house, business

EMBED </>More Videos

Hoke County family given 10 days to move.

By
RAEFORD, NC (WTVD) --
A Hoke County business owner has been ordered to move his house and business and he only has 10 days to do it.

The Stentz family is now begging a judge for more time after they were evicted from the property on Sanders Road in Raeford.

ABC11 learned about the fallout through David Stentz's Facebook post. In it, he expressed panic about the sudden move.

The Stentz family said it believes they were evicted because their landlord wanted to sell the property. While that is true, the landlord told ABC11 that there's more the story.

The Stentzes had a three year deal with their landlord, Roy Goodspeed, who agreed to allow them to move their home and business on the property. But on February 1, a judge ordered their eviction based on criminal activity stemming from numerous loud music complaints.

The Stentzes claimed they don't even own a stereo and that the likelihood of them disturbing their neighbors is slim as most of them live at least a half a mile away.

But Goodspeed said noise isn't the only reason for eviction. A notice from the Hoke County Sheriff's Office claimed waste in the yard left from the Stentzes' business violated a county ordinance and went against zoning rules as the property was only zoned for residential use.

Additionally, Goodspeed told ABC11 he had a verbal agreement with Stentz family that requires them to pay the land taxes. However the Stenz family denies such agreement.

While the Stentzes said they don't have a problem with why they're being forced out, they are asking a judge for more time to vacate.

"We are just appealing the 10 days that they gave us to move our whole house and family," Stentz said.

Meanwhile, the Stentz family is liquidating many of their woodworking products from their New Life Restoration Woodworking business as they fight for an appeal for additional time to vacate.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homeHoke County NewshomeHoke CountyRaeford
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Church, Five Points residents meet over plan to raze houses for parking lot
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
Man overpays bill for more than two decades
Gadgets to make cleaning your house easier
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video